LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman who lost her husband to a suspected DUI driver less than a month ago broke her silence with the hopes of keeping one impaired driver off the streets New Year’s Eve.
“It hurts, I’m just missing him,” Evelyn Flowers said.
According to Metro police, Flowers’ husband of 11 years was killed by a driver who was under the influence of marijuana.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 15, Kelvin Flowers, 42, was on his way to work near Washington and Eastern avenues when he collided with 53-year-old Stacey Frierson. Both cars crashed into a nearby brick wall, police said.
Mr. Flowers died at the scene.
Frierson was arrested and charged with DUI resulting in death.
“He wouldn’t want me to say that I would trade all of the blessings we’ve been getting [to get him back] but I would,” Flowers said.
“It’s just said and empty.”
Valley law enforcement agencies do not want families to experience the emptiness of losing a loved one to a DUI driver.
A DUI strike team made up of seven officers arrested more than 200 DUI drivers since October.
Nevada Highway Patrol put an ornament on a Christmas tree every time a trooper arrested a DUI driver on an over night shift during the holiday. An NHP spokesperson said there are more than 100 ornaments on the tree.
Both Metro and NHP will be out in full force Monday night going into Tuesday morning.
“Think twice before you get behind the wheel,” Flowers said.
There are multiple ways to get home safely New Year’s Eve.
- AAA is offering Tipsy Tow from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Jan. 1. Membership is not required. The company is offering free tows up to 10 miles then will charge a standard towing rate. Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357).
- Lyft is offering $5 off two rides through Tuesday morning with the code LASNYE10.
- All RTC buses are free from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Jan. 1.
To donate to the Flowers family, click here: gofundme.com/6kcz8zs
