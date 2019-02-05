LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The wife of accused child rapist Antwon Perkins told FOX5 she found out about the allegations against her husband with the public.
"We were woken up at 2:30 a.m. from SWAT [on Jan. 25]," Perkins said. "They said they couldn't say anything. They just said they were looking for him."
Mrs. Perkins, who did not want to share her first name, said she realized why SWAT officers were looking for her husband when news outlets shared his picture in connection with the recent sex assault of a young girl.
"I lost it and broke down," Perkins said. "It's like trying to process it but you still can't process it when you have a child around the same age."
The couple's daughter, who is 13, told Mrs. Perkins that she was never touched inappropriately.
"I asked her a few times and nothing has ever happened," Perkins said. "She said she's fine."
Perkins said her relief turned into anxiety when police linked her husband to another sex assault case from May 2018. Police said a man lured an 11-year-old girl into his car before sexually assaulting her at gunpoint.
Perkins recalled showing her husband about a suspect sketch put out by police. She thought it was funny that the sketch resembled him.
"I was like, 'Hey this sketch looks like you. Did you see it?' And he said, 'That looks nothing like me.' So I said, 'O.K.'"
Perkins also told FOX5 in addition to the sex abuse allegations, she found out her husband was cheating on her with other women.
Perkins said the pair worked opposite shifts which made it easier to miss all of the red flags. "We worked opposite schedules so he would be gone a lot. We didn't see each other much."
Antwon Perkins was hired as a plumber at McCarran International Airport in Sept. 2017, according to an airport spokesperson. He was on authorized leave without pay status.
Both of Perkins children are in counseling.
