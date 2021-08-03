LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Law enforcement gathered Tuesday evening to pay tribute to fallen Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May, who was killed in the line of duty on July 27.
Members from NHP, the Injured Police Officers Fund and the trooper‘s wife spoke to May’s character and heroism on the department, as well as in his personal life during a public memorial service.
Police Memorial Park in northwest Las Vegas was crowded with loved one and colleagues.
The life of the 13-year NHP veteran was highlighted with several speakers sharing stories of his bravery and valor.
’HE SAVED FOUR MORE LIVES’
Of the speakers who approached the podium, Micah's wife, Joanna, delivered an emotional speech describing her husband as a family man who read to his kids on a nightly basis; a beacon of light and “guardian of the night” for the community. She, alongside friends, thanked everyone for the support and said Micah loved being a state trooper. She said her husband was a hero because his organs were donated to save four other lives.
A funeral is planned for Friday, August 6 at Central Christian Church in Henderson. The community is welcomed to attend the service to pay respects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.