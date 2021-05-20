LAS VEGAS (FOX5) At the Boulder City dry lake bed, there was a sheet of dust in the air, as strong winds pushed plumes over the mountains and into the Las Vegas valley.
The strong gusts Thursday afternoon and evening blew over canopies and shook signs.
"Nothing like it at least in the years I've been here," Jorge Medrano said of the strong winds Thursday.
The Henderson resident wanted to take advantage of the wind, and took his son out to fly a kite at the park.
"As soon as we let it off it just snapped," Medrano said.
While driving around town, debris fell from trees and into the streets.
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas captured the dry and gusty conditions with a time lapse of a dust plume facing Black Mountain.
At Mission Hills Park, baseball games were played, but the wind was a bummer for some of the little leaguers.
"I do not like it, because baseball is not fun in the wind," BJ Freeman said.
The strong gusts carried into the evening, but around 11 p.m. slightly calmed down on the east side of the valley.
Winds are not expected to reach the same strength heading into the weekend.
