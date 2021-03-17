LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's unemployment office says some claimants may have received notices that they are double filing or "double dipping" when re-filing unemployment claims, if they are collecting regular unemployment insurance and the state's Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.
All regular unemployment insurance (UI) claimants had to file a new UI claim at the beginning of 2021. The new claims must be reviewed in some cases, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).
"At this time, claimants who are still filing after getting to their Benefit Year End will need to have their claims reviewed to be sure they are collecting benefits from the proper program," said DETR spokesperson Rosa Mendez in an email on Wednesday.
Regular UI claimants who are collecting from the state's Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of UI for eligible claimants whose UI claims have been exhausted, may continue to collect PEUC payments if the new UI claim has a weekly benefit amount of $25 or is less than the PEUC. Claimants in this circumstance may trigger a "double dipping" notice and further review, according to DETR.
The department on Wednesday also released its January 2021 economic report. According to the report, the highest unemployment rates were 9.9% in the Las Vegas area, 4.9% in Reno, and 5.6% in Carson City during the fist month of the year.
The lowest unemployment rate was in Eureka County at 3.1% unemployment in January 2021.
Since December 2020, Humboldt County's unemployment rate has remained unchanged. Five counties's rates have increased by 0.1%. The remaining eleven counties in Nevada had decreasing unemployment rates. cs page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.