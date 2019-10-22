You will soon have another option for your late night cravings, as a White Castle with a 24-hour drive-thru is opening in Las Vegas.
The White Castle is replacing the shuttered Checkers location on the southwest corner of Harmon and Paradise.
The location will feature a 24-hour drive-thru and late dining room hours.
The White Castle, which will mark the fourth location in the Las Vegas area, is expected to open in mid-November, the operators said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.