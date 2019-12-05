LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Do you ever have a craving for White Castle at 2 a.m.? You'll now be able to satisfy your late night slider cravings as the eatery has opened a location in Las Vegas with a 24-hour drive-thru.
Announced in October, the new White Castle replaced the shuttered Checkers eatery on the southwest corner of Harmon and Paradise.
The restaurant, located at 4501 Paradise Road, features a 24-hour drive-thru and late dining room hours.
The new location marks White Castle's fourth location in Southern Nevada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.