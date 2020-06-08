LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With tomorrow's primary operating as all mail-in, Clark County officials are providing drop-off services for those who don't get their ballots in the mail on time.
The following locations are open for drop-off ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 9:
- Bob Price Recreation Center, 2050 Bonnie Ln., Las Vegas
- Bunkerville Community Center, 200 W. Virgin St., Bunkerville
- Clark County Election Department, 965 Trade Dr., North Las Vegas
- Clark County Fairgrounds – Logandale, 1301 Whipple Ave., Logandale
- Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas
- Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas
- Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave., Las Vegas
- Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Las Vegas
- Indian Springs Community Center, 715 W. Gretta Lane, Indian Springs
- Laughlin Library, 2840 S. Needles Highway, Laughlin
- Moapa Community Center, 1340 E. Highway 168, Moapa
- Moapa Tribal Administration Building, 1 Lincoln St., Moapa
- Moapa Valley Community Center - Overton, 300 N. Moapa Blvd., Overton
- Mountain Crest Community Center, 4701 N. Durango Dr., Las Vegas
- Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 S. McLeod Dr., Las Vegas
- Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson
- Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
- Sandy Valley Community Center, 650 W. Quartz Ave., Sandy Valley
- Searchlight Community Center, 200 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight
- Silver Mesa Recreation Center, 4025 Allen Ln., North Las Vegas
- Veterans Memorial Leisure Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas
- Walnut Community Center, 3075 N. Walnut Rd., Las Vegas
- Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., Las Vegas
- Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Ln., Las Vegas
The following locations have varying hours on June 9:
- Boulder City, City Clerk, City Hall, 401 California Ave., Boulder City. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Clark County Gov. Ctr. 500 S. Grand Central Pkwy., Las Vegas. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Henderson City Clerk, City Hall, 240 S. Water St., Henderson. 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Las Vegas City Clerk, City Hall, 495 S. Main St., Las Vegas. 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Mesquite City Clerk, City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- North Las Vegas City Clerk, City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Bl. North, N. Las Vegas. 8 a.m.-5:45 p.m.
