LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From a water park in Henderson to resort rooftops on the Strip, there are several places across the valley to watch fireworks shows on July 4.
THE STRIP
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced that the ARIA Resort, Caesars Palace, Resorts World, The Strat, Treasure Island and the Venetian will all participate in a Fourth of July "fireworks spectacular." The show should be visible from anywhere on the Strip and will begin at 11 p.m.
DOWNTOWN
The Plaza Hotel will have fireworks not only on July 4 but also on July 2 and 3 in celebration of the holiday and the casino's 50th anniversary.
CENTRAL AND WEST VALLEY
Red Rock Casino will have a show on July 4 at 9 p.m.
To celebrate Station Casinos' 45th anniversary, Palace Station will have a fireworks show on July 1 at 9 p.m.
NORTHWEST VALLEY
The community is invited to join Las Vegas Ward 6 Councilwoman Michele Fiore at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs for an Independence Day Celebration Sunday, July 4, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Participants will enjoy a free fireworks show sponsored by Olympia Companies, as well as music, vendors, activities and more. Food trucks throughout the park will offer refreshments for sale. The first 500 people in the park will receive a free American flag. Park entry fees will be waived for the event. The park is located at 9200 Tule Springs Road.
For more information, call 702-229-5463.
HENDERSON
Cowabunga Bay water park will have fireworks July 2-4 starting at 8:45 p.m. each night. Green Valley Ranch will have a show on July 4 starting at 9 p.m. Lake Las Vegas also is expected to have a fireworks show.
The City of Henderson announced four locations to host fireworks on July 4 at 9 p.m.: M Resort Spa Casino, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Lake Las Vegas and Galleria at Sunset. For a patriotic soundtrack to match the "Star Spangled Sky" show, listen to Sunny 106.5, 95.5, 103.9 or 93.1.
BOULDER CITY
Boulder City's July 4 celebration is back on the books after a hiatus last year due to the pandemic.
The parade will be held on Saturday, July 3, and the fireworks show will be on Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m.
For more information, click here.
LAUGHLIN
Where: Laughlin Riverwalk on Sunday, July 4, 2021
"Rockets Over the River" returns for an Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 4. Starting at dusk, a firework display will dance across the sky with the bursting colors reflecting off the tranquil Colorado River for awe-inspiring celebration of America’s independence. There will be patriotic music simulcast on radio station 104.9FM and choreographed to the fireworks.
Fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m. The fireworks are free to view and can be seen from multiple locations around Laughlin.
For more information, click here.
MESQUITE
Where: Eureka Casino Resort on Sunday, July 4, 2021
Eureka Casino Resort will continue the tradition of “Rockets Over the Red Mesa” on Sunday, July 4. The evening will feature a vendor village and the Nevada POPS Orchestra will return with a spectacular performance from the full 32-piece orchestra, followed by a dazzling firework display across the dark desert sky.
Schedule:
- 6 – 8 p.m.: Charity Vendor Village
- 8 - 9 p.m.: Nevada POPS Orchestra live performance
- 9 p.m.: Fireworks launch accompanied by Nevada POPS Orchestra
Free viewing, bring your own chairs. For more information, click here.
