LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From a water park in Henderson to resort rooftops on the Strip, there are several places across the valley to watch fireworks shows on July 4.
THE STRIP
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced that the ARIA Resort, Caesars Palace, Resorts World, The Strat, Treasure Island and the Venetian will all participate in a Fourth of July "fireworks spectacular." The show should be visible from anywhere on the Strip and will begin at 11 p.m.
DOWNTOWN
The Plaza Hotel will have fireworks not only on July 4 but also on July 2 and 3 in celebration of the holiday and the casino's 50th anniversary.
CENTRAL AND WEST VALLEY
Red Rock Casino will have a show on July 4 at 9 p.m. To celebrate Station Casinos' 45th anniversary, Palace Station will have a fireworks show on July 1 at 9 p.m.
HENDERSON
Cowabunga Bay water park will have fireworks July 2-4 starting at 8:45 p.m. each night. Green Valley Ranch will have a show on July 4 starting at 9 p.m. Lake Las Vegas also is expected to have a fireworks show.
