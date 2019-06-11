LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Municipal elections are being held today in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Boulder City.
The following vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Las Vegas:
- Albertsons – 1650 N. Buffalo Drive
- Bonanza High School – 6665 Del Rey Ave.
- Las Vegas City Hall – 495 S. Main St.
- East Las Vegas Community Center – 250 N. Eastern Ave.
- Meadows Mall – 4300 Meadows Lane
- Rainbow Library – 3150 N. Buffalo Drive
- Sahara West Library – 9600 W. Sahara Ave.
- Veterans Memorial – 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive
- William K. Moore Elementary – 491 N.Lamb Blvd.
If you are registered to vote within the city boundaries of Boulder City, Las Vegas or North Las Vegas, you may vote at any voting center of your choice. Click here to find the site nearest you.
