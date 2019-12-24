NEVADA (FOX5) -- Need to recycle your Christmas tree this season? There are numerous resources available in Nevada thanks to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection's Recycling Program. Go green by recycling your evergreen:
Clark County (FREE)
Springs Preserve + Christmas Tree Recycling Committee
December 26 to January 15
Find your closest drop-off location: SpringsPreserve.org
How to prepare your tree for recycling
1. Remove all non-organic materials such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, tree stands and any other material that are not part of the tree.
2. Flocked (sprayed with artificial snow) trees cannot be recycled.
3. Trees more than 5 feet tall should be cut in half.
Reno/Sparks (FREE)
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Christmas Tree Recycling program
Volunteer: KTMB.org
The drop off locations are Rancho San Rafael Park, Bartley Ranch Park, and Shadow Mountain Sports Complex, or one of the following Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Stations:
• Station 32: East Washoe Valley 1240 East Lake Blvd., New Washoe City
• Station 46: Spanish Springs 500 Rockwell Blvd., Spanish Springs
• Station 440: Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar St.
Boy Scouts of America Christmas Tree pick up service
Saturday, December 28
Saturday, January 4
Incline Village
Curbside Collection
January 13-17
Waste Management will collect clean trees for recycling on service day for free only during this week, for IV/CB residential customers only. Must be cut to 3’ lengths. Trees placed curbside any other times are considered excess trash and will be subject to extra charges.
December 23- January 27
775-832-1203
Carson City (Curbside Collection)
December 26 – January 15
Leave your tree (6 ft. sections or smaller) curbside on your regular trash day.
Drop off bins will be located at the Public Works Yard on Airport Road between E. Fifth St and Butti Way, the Waste Management parking lot at 5560 Sheep Drive and the Carson City Landfill green waste pile. After January 15, please take trees to the landfill. Trees left curbside after the 15th will not be collected. They may be cut into 3-foot sections and placed in the yard waste carts as long as the lid can be closed.
Douglas County, Tahoe Township and Carson Valley (Curbside Collection)
Jan. 6-10, 2020
Held on regular trash pick-up day (6ft. sections or smaller). Douglas Co. residents can also drop off their trees at Lampe Park, 1324 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville, from December 26 – January 24.
Fernley
December 26 - January 10
Drop-off at the dirt lot behind the rodeo arena at the Out of Town Park(Farm District Rd & Highway 50A)
775-784-9914.
Elko
Anyone wishing to drop off a Christmas tree may bring it to Main City Park at the parking lot on the corner of VFW Drive and Court Street. The area will be designated with a sign.
775-777-7241
For more information on local Christmas Tree recycling programs, please visit ndep.nv.gov/nevada-recycles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.