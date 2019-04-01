LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wildflowers west of the Rockies are making headlines as thousands flock to see the groves.
The flowers in Southern Nevada aren’t quite at their peak yet, but with Las Vegas seeing its most rainfall since 2005, the wildflowers are expected to be the best in several years.
Head down Highway 165 towards the Colorado River and you’ll spot little clusters of color on the sides of the road.
Eventually, you’ll get to the Eldorado Canyon Mine. It’s an old abandoned gold mine turned tourist attraction but sits nestled in a valley known specifically for its wildflowers.
Mine owner Bobbie Werly said she gets hundreds of calls each year about the flowers.
"We get calls every day,” said Werly. “People asking if our flowers bloomed yet, where they are, if we've seen them and what kinds and things but, usually that happens every year. But this year is going to be really good. We ended up with a lot of rain."
Werly expects the flowers to be at their peak within the next two to three weeks.
