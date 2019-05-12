LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Want to take Mom out to a special brunch, show or event? Several businesses around Las Vegas announced their own Mother's Day deals and specials for the holiday.
From enjoying a nice brunch, to sharing a dinner together, here are several Mother's Day events happening throughout the valley on Sunday:
Clark County Library
The Las Vegas Classical Guitar Ensemble will be having a Mother's Day concert at the Clark County Library on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. The concert will feature spring-themed music, from the Renaissance to the 21st century. The event is free and open to the public. The Clark County Library is located at 1401 East Flamingo Road.
Cleo at SLS Las Vegas
Enjoy a buffet-style Mother's Day brunch at Cleo inside SLS Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy chilled shellfish, a prime rib carving station, fresh fruits and more. Adults are $55 per person, kids ages 3 - 10 are $10 per person.
Corks N Crafts
From noon to 2 p.m., Corks N Crafts will be hosting a Mother's Day tea party - complete with sweet tea cookie treats. Guests can make their own fascinator headband and a set four, customized teas. Prices start at $60 per person.
Eiffel Tower Restaurant
The Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris hotel-casino will be offering a Mother's Day brunch served by Chef Joho. Guests will be able to enjoy brunch at the restaurant from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To make a reservation, click here.
Pinot's Palette (Boca Park)
Enjoy a glass of wine (or beer!) while making a gift for your mom! Pinot's Palette, located at 1000 South Rampart Boulevard, Suite 10, will be hosting a 3D painting class on Mother's Day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Treats will also be served during the session.
Rhythm Kitchen Seafood & Steaks
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, valley residents can treat all the special women in their life to a prime rib and seafood buffet inside the Grand Ballroom at Rhythm Kitchen. Prices are $42 per person with the full menu available. Rhythm Kitchen is located at 6435 South Decatur Boulevard.
The Smiths Center for Performing Arts
Spectrum will be performing at The Smiths Center's Jazz Cabaret Jazz Theater for their annual Mother's Day concert. The show begins at 3 p.m. and tickets are available online. Spectrum will cover classic soul and motown songs during their performance.
Springs Preserve
Reserve a seat at Divine Cafe inside the Springs Preserve for a Mother's Day brunch. Seats can be reserved for 9 and 11:30 a.m., and 2 p.m. for indoor and patio seating. The Divine Cafe will host the Mother's Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Springs Preserve is located at 333 South Valley View Boulevard.
Town Square Las Vegas
During Mother's Day weekend, anyone who presents a receipt totaling $100 or more from any shop inside Town Square at the concierge booth is eligible to receive a $25 gift card. The promotion is only available as one receipt per person.
Tuscany Suites
Reserve a table at Tuscany Garden inside Tuscany Suites for a Mother's Day dinner. Tuscany Gardens will offer a special "Prix Fixe" menu option for $54.95, including appetizers, entrees and desserts. Guests can call 702-947-5910 to reserve a table.
