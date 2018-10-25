LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Celebrate a ghoulish night in Las Vegas at the numerous events throughout the valley. Transform into your character and grab your family and friends for a night of spooky experiences at the following events.

Las Vegas Metro police host 'Safe and Sane' Halloween events LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Halloween may be a week away, but the Las Vegas Metro Police Department …

Tivoli Village 'Operation Halloween,' A family-friendly experience featuring five themed rooms, a witch's mansion, a pumpkin patch, a superhero playground and more. The 'Undead Maze' is open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. without characters then until 10 p.m. with spooky characters. Tickets start at $32.

Halloween Carnival and Trunk or Treat (ages walking to 11 years old) Thursday, Oct. 25, 6-8:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 North Eastern Avenue

2018 Sin City Halloween Parade, hosted by City of Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 8:15 p.m. Parade kicks off on Fremont Street from Maryland Parkway to Seventh Street. Parade ends in the Fremont East Entertainment District at the Abbey Road crosswalk. Sin City Halloween Block Party and Scary Car Show begins on Fremont between 6th and 9th Streets when the parade ends.

Ward 6 Safe Halloween Celebration (all ages) Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m. Free and open to the public. Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road. Enjoy trunk or treating by flashlight, games, costume parade, hayrides, DJ music and community vendors. Food truck on site. Event held in partnership with LVMPD and Centennial Hills YMCA.

Plaza Hotel and Casino Halloween bash on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. under the iconic dome. Party features DJ, carnival food including caramel apples, hot dogs and nachos, outdoor bars with drink specials and monster wrestling by Lucha Libre Las Vegas. It's free to attend and open to guests 21 years of age and older.

Monster Bash Halloween on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Galleria Mall at 1300 West Sunset Road. Enjoy a costume contest, bring-your-own-pumpkin decorating station, scary karaoke, trick or treating and giveaways.

Monster's Ball and Halloween at The LINQ Promenade. Event starts Oct. 27 through Oct. 31. On Saturday, enjoy safe trick or treating from 2 to 6 p.m. Costume contest registration at 6 p.m.; contest starts at 9 p.m. More than $15,000 in cash and prizes for best group costume (two or more people) and best individual costume (must be 21+) On Sunday, trick or treat from 2 to 6 p.m.

Top Golf Las Vegas 'The Beer Witch Project' from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27 at 7 to 10 p.m. The attraction includes five terrifying designed beer stations on the fourth floor. Taste stations feature unique brewers and samples. A DJ will be on site and a costume contest takes place at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $50. Visit www.topgolf.com/lasvegas.

Harrah's Las Vegas hosts Carnaval Court on Saturday, Oct. 27 and Wednesday, Oct. 31. It features a sexiest and most creative Halloween contests for a chance to win a bar tab at the VIP Yelloween Experience.

Remember to send your Halloween photos and videos to FOX5 for a chance to be featured.