LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy is seeking the public's input regarding knowledge of electric vehicles and future locations of charging stations.
The company said they are investing up to $100 million to rapidly expand EV charging infrastructure in the next three years through ERTEP, or the Economic Recovery Transportation Electrification Plan.
Nevadans, tourists and customers can click here to suggest locations for preferred charging station locations in the state, as well as take part in a survey regarding EVs.
“Access to charging is one of the barriers to EV adoption and it’s important for us to know where our customers and visitors would like to charge their current or future EV,” said Marie Steele with NV Energy in a prepared media statement. “Through ERTEP, NV Energy will create more charging station access across our Nevada service territory and prioritize historically underserved communities to ensure all Nevadans can enjoy the economic and environmental benefits of electric vehicles.”
NV Energy offers multiple incentives for EV drivers:
Lower-Income EV Rebate
Rebates of $2,500 are available to eligible customers for the purchase of a qualifying new or used EV or plug-in hybrid. The rebate offer is available through June 30, 2022, to the first 100 qualified applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.
EV Charging Incentives
Incentives are available for residential single-family customers who own an EV to install level 2 EV chargers at their homes. Multiple incentive options are available for businesses to install level 2 EV chargers and Direct Current (DC) chargers at a workplace.
EV Time-of-Use Rate
Customers can pay a discounted rate if they charge their EV during the established charging period, from late night to early morning hours of the day. The rate applies to all the energy used during that period.
EV Comparison Tool
Customers can use the comparison tool to understand the savings potential of switching to an EV.
EV Dealer
An easy-to-use tool to locate EV dealers in Nevada.
