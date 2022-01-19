LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From your Myspace "Top 8" to the stages of the Las Vegas Festival Grounds: The just-announced, nostalgic lineup for the When We Were Young pop punk and emo music festival is starting a lot of conversation.
"The chatter on my social media was utter excitement," said Anna Binder, a Las Vegas local and music fan. "All-American Rejects, I mean, these are really just going back into my teenage years."
But LiveNation's lineup announcement is also raising some concerns about set times and scheduling. The When We Were Young festival is slated to feature 65 bands in only one day on only three stages, according to the website.
My Chemical Romance, Avril Lavigne, and Paramore are among the many headliners.
One Twitter user @BryanUpton wrote Tuesday that he is, "willing to bet some of these bands will either (1) drop off this card or (2) these will be quick sets without a full live show set. A couple original members playing some songs still using the band name. This amount of bands seems far too aggressive."
In addition, after recent tragic events at another of the company's festivals, and with a short one-day schedule boasting a packed lineup, many of them household names, some are now calling into question LiveNation's safety planning.
"There's always the crowd compacting, and when fans go crazy, look what happens," said Binder, referring to the deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival in Houston, also hosted by LiveNation.
The festival's organizers replied with a statement late Wednesday, which said:
The safety of fans, artists and staff is thoroughly planned for among event organizers and in coordination with local authorities. We have seen a lot of excitement around this festival and we look forward to putting on an incredible event for all of the fans this October. We encourage fans to check the festival website and socials for all of the latest updates.
Still, some booked artists are doing little ease the minds of the skeptical.
Derek Sanders, the frontman of Mayday Parade, tweeted Tuesday, "The only info I knew when we agreed to play ... was that [My Chemical Romance] was playing. Today I saw the full line up -- [shocked emoji]."
Royal and the Serpent, another artist on the lineup, wrote on Instagram stories on Tuesday that she, "Literally found out when [we] did, and is just as surprised as [we] are."
In addition, the All-American Rejects tweeted Tuesday, "Apparently we're playing with ALL the bands ..."
Posts like these are now leading some to believe that artists were not told of all the details before they agreed to play the festival.
FOX5 reached out to LiveNation for an interview but did not hear back.
"When you're seeing statements like that coming from artists, it's like, did they just throw every other band they possibly could up, to see how many people wanted to pay $225 on this ticket to see if they would actually commit to it after ticket sales?" said Binder.
When We Were Young confirmed late Wednesday that the duration of some music sets will overlap, and pointed out the venue's multiple stages. They said set times will vary, adding that headliners' sets will be longer while some of the earlier acts will be shorter.
"Details on the festival entry process will be available in early September 2022," wrote festival organizers on the event's website. "The safety of fans, artists and staff remains our top priority... We want every fan to feel safe at the festival. Specific questions regarding safety, security, medical, and any others can be directed to info@whenwewereyoungfestival.com."
When We Were Young is set to occur on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The pre-sale begins Friday, with tickets starting at $224.99.
