LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Department of Aviation gave an update on the renaming of the McCarran International Airport on Tuesday.
The FAA approved the name change in June and some groups are already using the new name.
The county is coming up with a date for an official celebration with former Nevada Senator Harry Reid, but the process of changing signs and the airport’s online accounts is already well underway. Private funding needed to start the project, $4.2 million, was received Oct. 13.
Among the thousands of changes need to be made, façades will be put over two monuments outside the airport, one at Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road another at Tropicana Avenue and and Koval Lane.
Rosemary Vissiliadis, Clark County Department of Aviation director, said signs around the outside of the airport are being changed out first, then curbside signs at arrivals and departures and then inside the airport.
Vissiliadis explained designers are now working on renderings for new signage to be revealed with a renaming celebration with Reid.
Last week, the department met with Public Works to go over changing street signs around the airport. Along with physical signs, virtual names must be also be changed.
“There are some of the sites that we can change immediately that are under our control, some we have to request from the company such as Facebook, Google,” stated Vissiliadis.
The airport's new website will be harryreidairport.com, which staff is in process of building.
“On the website of some airlines, you will see that is has been changed,” Vissiliadis said about the airport’s name.
Flightaware.com is one website already using the name Harry Reid International Airport.
Additional funding is still needed to complete all aspects of the name change.
“We are not done yet. We do need another $3 million of private donations,” Vissiliadis added.
So when can travelers call the airport Harry Reid International? The county is working on a date for a formal celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.