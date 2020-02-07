HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A World War II veteran is struggling to get around after a thief stole his electric wheelchair right in front of his home.
Gene G. was on the beaches of Normandy during D-Day and dealt with kamikaze pilots in Okinawa, Japan.
On Thursday morning, his caretaker went outside to get the newspaper and noticed the wheelchair was gone.
“She came and woke me up and told me the sad news, and it just kicked me in the head because we just moved here,” Gene said.
He moved to his single-story home less than a month ago after having difficulty getting around his multi-level house in Las Vegas.
In September, he bought an electric wheelchair to help with his mobility.
“It worked beautifully. If I had to go to the doctor or a medical building, I could get through the doors and it was fine,” Gene said.
Gene was so upset about the wheelchair theft that he lost his appetite and stopped eating.
When his neighbors became aware that his wheelchair was stolen, they rallied to help.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover the cost of a new wheelchair.
Henderson Police are looking for the people who stole the wheelchair.
If you have any information, you are urged to call the Henderson Police Department.
After this story aired, multiple people across the valley reached out in support.
