LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A virus is killing rabbits throughout the Southwestern United States, including Nevada.
Rabbit hemorrhagic disease was first confirmed in Southern Nevada in the summer, and now the Department of Wildlife is seeing a jump in the numbers.
“We are certainly getting a lot more reports,” said Nate LaHue, a wildlife health specialist for the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
It has now been detected in both wild and domestic bunnies in all regions of the state. RHDV2 originated in Europe and showed up in the U.S. last spring, then in the Silver State in June.
“Because it is a new disease, we are still finding out how it affects our North American species of rabbits,” LaHue said.
It has a high mortality in domestic rabbits, about 80 to 90%.
“In our wild rabbits, it seems a little more variable. Some areas you might see really high mortality,” LaHue said.
Skip Schifrin, who lives in Henderson near Stephanie Street and Horizon Ridge Parkway, said he has found two dead rabbits on his property in the last few days.
“Saturday night, I had taken my dog out and she seemed very entranced by this one area of our backyard which was dark so I took a flashlight … I went over there and I found a dead bunny rabbit,” Schifrin said.
Schifrin said there were no bite marks or blood on the animal and he didn't know how it died.
“The next morning my wife comes into our room … and says there is another one out there,” Schifrin said. Concerned, he posted about it on Nextdoor. “I was amazed how many people responded from this entire area and even a little bit beyond that they too are finding dead rabbits."
“A lot of the times they are dead with any clinical signs,” LaHue said about the infected rabbits. LaHue said dead rabbits must be tested to confirm they died of the disease. It is not known if all the rabbits reportedly dying in Henderson have the virus.
The Department of Wildlife said the virus won't spread to people or dogs or cats, but if you own a pet rabbit, now is the time to be extra cautious.
“If you are say, hiking in an area where you know rabbit hemorrhagic disease has been, especially if you have a rabbit that has free range of your house, you want to make sure you are removing your shoes … you are not tracking in soil. This virus is incredibly hardy, it can live potentially 100 days in carcasses,” LaHue said.
NDOW said it's always a good idea to avoid touching or letting your dog pick up a dead animal.
If you do find a dead rabbit, the Department of Wildlife certainly wants to know about it so it can potentially be tested. They say the public is their eyes and ears in learning about the spread of this virus. To contact NDOW, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.