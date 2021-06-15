LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nationally, 24 children lost their lives in hot cars last year. This year, four children have died so far, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
With the excessive heat warning in effect this week, first responders in Southern Nevada want to remind people of how to best handle situations when you come across a child or pet trapped alone in a hot car.
"We urge the public to call 911 immediately," said Chief Louis Molina of the City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety. "Police and our animal control officers have the authority to break into their car for health and well-being."
Molina reiterated that he wants the public to let them handle rescues like this.
"Our police officers, and either our marshals or Metro, can respond very quickly to deal with that issue, so we recommend they call 911 and not put themselves in a confrontational situation," said Molina.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department echoed the instruction to first call 911 for help.
"Obviously, if they see that the animal is in medical distress, let us know that as well," said Officer Misael Parra.
But what if the medical state of the victim appears dire, and first responders are taking too long to arrive? Parra said, by all means, use a heavy or blunt object to safely break the car window if you can.
"If they feel that the animal or the child's life is in danger and they need to take action by breaking a window, then that's gonna have to be a decision that they reach on their own," said Parra.
But would this make you liable for vandalism?
Police said they very likely won't charge you for vandalism if the nature of the situation called for the life-saving rescue.
"They're not necessarily gonna get charged," said Parra.
But will you be held civilly liable if the car owner wanted to sue you for damages?
FOX5 made some calls to local lawyers. One attorney said that this situation would likely never make it to the inside of a courtroom, adding that, if anything, it would likely be handled by insurance adjusters, for two reasons:
- Because a window doesn't cost that much to repair, and it wouldn't make financial sense to hire a lawyer;
- and because we're assuming the window-breaker acted on good faith.
Still, officials urge the public to call 911 first, because unlike most, they are experts on these kinds of rescues.
"Let us do our job to address that issue," said Molina. "I mean we can respond within minutes to a situation to deal with it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.