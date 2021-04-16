LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The convention comeback is arriving quickly in Las Vegas. Several in person events are scheduled at the Las Vegas Convention Center in June, including the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference.
"We're very excited of course to get the most recent announcement from Gov. [Steve] Sisolak,” VP Wellness Group Questex Jill Birkett said.
The goal of 100% capacity starting June 1, will allow IECSC to get closer to its normal turnout of about 20,000 people.
“Now we're able to open up the door to classes that are actually already sold out at very small capacities," Birkett said.
The worlds largest tech event, Consumer Electronics Show (CES) turned all digital this year.
"While exhibitors thought it was very valuable, an online event doesn't replace actually being together-like you get with that experience in Vegas," SVP of Marketing and Communications at the Consumer Technology Association Jean Foster said.
Next January, CES will be back at the LVCC. 170,000 people from around the world came to Las Vegas for CES 2020, but it’s unlikely that can be matched in 2022.
"There are going to be limitations on travel, I think especially travel internationally,” Foster said. “There's going to be countries that can travel so we have to be realistic this year there will be a smaller event."
However, event organizers believe there could be strong showings at the upcoming events. The popular automotive trade event SEMA will make its return this fall.
“We are expecting to be pleasantly surprised with domestic attendees, because we feel like there's a pent up demand,” SEMA Vice President of Events Tom Gattuso said.
Gattuso said SEMA has spent the last year preparing for any type of event in 2021.
"A digital trade show to a completely live event and everywhere in between,“ Gattuso said.
Foster said there’s a lot CES learned from its virtual show earlier this year and expects to utilize more virtual options next year.
"We are going to be able to take some of that live experience from the show floor, and stream that digitally so people have a feel for what's going on in Las Vegas," Foster said.
Event organizers think this could be the future of conventions.
"We want to be able to have our live event while also having these digital tools that people can use to supplement that event and I think that’s really going to help make everything blossom," Gattuso said.
"We see the way forward as what people are calling hybrid shows,” Foster said. “Physical event and then bringing in those additional audiences digitally."
However, it's in person events that fuels the economy in Las Vegas. In 2019, the National Finals Rodeo brought in more than $175 million in revenue to the local economy. NFR moved to Texas last December, because of coronavirus restrictions in Las Vegas. The event’s website said it will return to Las Vegas in 2021.
The Tobacco Expo said it will be the first trade show to return to the LVCC on May 12-14.
