LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you live in Las Vegas, Henderson, unincorporated Clark County or North Las Vegas, you are subject to an ordinance that more-or-less requires pet owners to install misters, swamp coolers or air conditioning units when temperatures exceed 105 degrees.
The extreme heat is lingering into the weekend and it is important for community members to look out for one another, including pets.
"If they're really concerned about the severity of the situation, they can call 911. If they're not really sure, but they're concerned, they can call our Animal Control office, and our dispatch will dispatch Animal Control officers. If our Animal Control officers feel that, for the health and welfare of the animal, they can no longer be in that home, we have the authority to remove that animal, bring it to the animal foundation, and conduct a follow-up investigation," Chief Louis Molina with the City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety said.
Tasha Crabtree, veterinarian with The Animal Foundation said that booties are a good option to protect your animal's paws from the hot surface. She also recommends that owners to limit their pet's time in booties, because they sweat out of their feet.
Crabtree urges pet owners to avoid walking animals during the heat of the day.
