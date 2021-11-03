LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tuesday in court, prosecutors said former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III, suspected of driving under the influence, was going more than 150 mph on city streets before slamming into another car and killing a 23-year-old woman.
In the wake of the tragedy, elected officials are voicing details on what they plan on doing to combat drunk and dangerous driving.
"When you have someone going over 150 miles an hour, of course we have to question what engineering allows someone to get to those great speeds here in my district in Clark County," said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district the crash happened in. "But there's not much solving for stupidity, and that's what we saw on display."
"We have what's called a 'dram shop law,' so we can't sue if somebody leaves drunk and gets in an accident," said Commissioner Tick Segerblom. "But we can take their [liquor] license ... we're gonna remind businesses that this is their license that's in jeopardy."
He said local establishments have an obligation to monitor patrons, and not let them leave and drive drunk.
At the state level, an official said this holiday season, expect to see an increase in education for sober driving and enforcement.
"We're trying everything possible to make sure that there's not more empty seats at Thanksgiving, no unwrapped presents at Christmas," said Andrew Bennett, public information officer for Nevada's Office of Traffic Safety.
Bennett said he is proud to point out, however, that Clark County did not have any DUI-related fatalities this past Halloween and Nevada Day weekend.
"That's important, because Halloween to New Year's Eve is a prime focus for us, on seeing an increase in these fatalities and specifically resulting in the DUI-related fatalities," said Bennett.
Naft said commissioners will continue to partner with rideshare apps like Lyft to provide discounts on rowdy weekends, like the $10 off coupon they provided this past weekend, and also pledges to make awareness and government action a top priority.
"There are things we can do," said Naft.
He said his recently-approved, county-level Office of Traffic Safety will examine what part our roadways play in tragedies like these, and will "looking at traffic-calming safety measures."
"We have some of the fastest, widest, longest roads in the country here in Clark County," said Naft. The office is taking shape now, with a director being considered for the helm. "I'm hopeful we'll be able to announce a new hire here very soon."
The national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving said they're hoping to see a law passed in the infrastructure bill that would make it so every new car would be required to have drunk driving detection technology.
"We are currently working on legislation federally that would put drunk driving prevention technology in all new vehicles. Would that have stopped this? Had it been in his car? Absolutely. If it detects impairment, the car would either not start, not move, or pull itself over," said Alex Otte, national president of MADD.
She said the detection technology can do this in a couple different ways: by monitoring unusual activity in the car itself, or with sensors on a steering wheel that she says can measure the amount of alcohol in a person's sweat.
This proposed mandate is in the White House's infrastructure bill, and it would just need to pass the House again for it to become law.
Meanwhile, the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety has been granted $47,000 to prevent impaired driving. The grant will go to the Eighth Judicial District Court's Felony DUI Program. They implement preventative methods like car restrictions and long-term treatment for offenders.
