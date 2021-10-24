LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Plans for the Vegas Loop, the underground transportation system designed by Elon Musk's Boring Company, were made public upon Clark County Commissioners' approval of the plans this week.
But based on the blueprint, some have expressed confusion about whether the Tesla-lined tunnels will connect to McCarran International Airport.
The map shows the 29-mile route for the loop with 51 planned stations. But in the area by the airport, the lines show there is a stub without a station.
According to tourism leaders, that omission was intentional.
"Once we get to the airport, we start to trigger interest in jurisdiction by the FAA and federal agencies, so that just takes longer," said Steve Hill, CEO and president of Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
Hill said they are working through that process with airport officials to make it happen. He expressed optimism.
"I think they would tell you they love the idea of the system there" said Hill. "It just makes a bunch of sense. And we certainly almost know that that would happen in the future."
Without revealing specifics on a timeline, he told FOX5 he expects that to be approved and developed within the next handful of years.
Eventually, the Boring Company also envisions expanding the loop to other areas of the Las Vegas valley.
The transportation system will be express, meaning riders can go directly to their preferred station without stopping, according to Hill.
