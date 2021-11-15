LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Monday is America Recycles Day, a good day to remind people what can end up in your home blue box.
“Plastic water bottles, jugs, aluminum and tin cans, are all good,” according to Jeremy Walters with Republic Services in Las Vegas.
What’s not good includes plastic bags of any kind, soiled plastics or cardboard.
A survey conducted by Republic Services in 2020 showed that 75% of American see recycling as important. The other 25% of the respondents said they still aren’t sure what can be recycled.
In some cases, Walters understands the confusion.
Some items display the recycling symbol when they are not designed to be tossed into a blue box.
Walters said take a closer look. “Plastic bags display a wording that says 'discard in store drop box,' where it's considered sourced separate material.”
Something else that should never be thrown into either a recycling or garbage bin are batteries, especially lithium batteries. Those batteries are fire hazards if they are accidently punctured.
