LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - With stay-in-place orders effective throughout the United States, people are choosing to combat cabin. fever by streaming and gamming.
One website, Reviews.org, was curious to see what people are googling during quarantine to dsicover what each state is searching during this time.
The top-googled searches in Nevada include Animal Crossing.
You may read the full report here: https://www.reviews.org/internet-service/what-your-state-is-googling-from-quarantine/
Other findings:
- Tiger King has been dethroned from its #1 trending spot. Netflix reported the series was watched by 64 million households in its first four weeks.
- Coastal states are loving Animal Crossing. Over 5 million digital copies sold, Animal Crossing New Horizons has broken sales records and has affected the spike in Nintendo Switch gaming consoles.
- Schitt’s Creek saw a rise in search traffic across the northern U.S.
- Sony’s Playstation revealed their new Playstation 5 Dualsense Controller, which gained most traffic in southern states.
