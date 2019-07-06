LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a 6.4 and 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California, many felt it in Las Vegas. And now many are wondering what happens next and what does that mean for those who live in the valley.
Experts said while the chance of Las Vegans feeling another powerful quake are pretty small, it’s impossible to predict.
When a 7.1 earthquake rattled Las Vegas Friday evening, it took even experts by surprise.
“It definitely felt like a roller coaster to me,” Las Vegas Natural History Museum curator Joshua Bonde said. “For me as a geologist, that's exciting. That’s what you study for, that's what you want to feel. I started feeling the shaking. It was shaking long enough I had enough time to pull up two USGS websites and our seismograph while I was still shaking, looking at the data as it was happening.”
Bonde and his team at the museum have their own station to track seismic activity. With seven major fault lines in the valley, Bonde said there’s a lot more activity here than one might think.
“There’s hundreds of earthquakes across the state of Nevada, every day, every week,” he said.
But none of those have compared to what Las Vegans felt after two powerful quakes rocked Southern California.
“Most of the Las Vegas valley is floored by gravel,” Bonde said. “And so gravel when you start shaking it, it is not very cohesive. Geologically it's like a big bowl of Jello, so when the seismic waves hit our big bowl of Jello, it starts wobbling away. That’s what we were feeling even though the earthquake was over 100 miles away.”
Now Bonde is looking at what could happen next.
“Most likely after you have a big rupture along a fault, it goes quiet for a while,” Bonde said. “There's going to be a lot of little earthquakes for a long period of time as that whole system is settling down.”
Here in Las Vegas, that means more aftershocks.
“This event has had actually over 1,000 aftershocks already,” he said. “You might feel a little bit of rattling here in the Las Vegas valley but that's the most of what we're going to experience.”
While many are already bracing for the next big one, experts said there’s no rhyme or reason to these rollercoasters.
“That’s the unsatisfying thing about being a geologist - earthquakes are one of those things that we cannot predict when they're going to happen,” Bonde said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.