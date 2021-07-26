LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After being struck by lightning during overnight storms, the Strat tower did not suffer any damage.
Standing at 1,149 feet tall, the Strat tower is Las Vegas' tallest building. It was designed to withstand being struck by lightning, and it has been multiple times.
The top of the building is equipped with several lightning rods that isolate strikes and ground them. Strat officials say the rods make it so there is no threat posed to the building or its guests.
"If you were in this property last night, you would not have even noticed that it was struck by lightning. You wouldn't have felt any blip in power or anything," said Stephen Thayer, the vice president and GM of Strat Hotel, Casino & Skypod.
The Strat also employs an early detection system that detects all lightning strikes within an 18-mile radius of the building. If lightning strikes within that area, all rides are shutdown and everyone is brought inside.
If you have weather photos you would like to share with FOX5, message us here.
