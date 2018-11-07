NYE COUNTY, NEV. (FOX5) -- After a weekend of celebrating his 72nd birthday, brothel owner and reality TV star Dennis Hof was found dead at his brothel the Love Ranch.
"He was just larger than life," Joe Burdzinski said. Burdzinski is the current head of the Republican party in Nye County and said he was with Hof the night he died.
"[The night of his birthday party] he said, 'How did it go?", and I said, 'Dennis, it was a great party.' He put two thumbs up and that was the last time I talked to him. It's sad."
When Hof died, he was on the ballot for State Assembly, district 36. Now a republican has to replace him, and Burdzinski is the only person who has stepped up to take his spot.
"Under Nevada statute, the county commissioners for the district would appoint someone to fill the spot. But this is a little bit of a controversy, some people think it should be the current commissioners, others think it should be the newly elected commissioners."
Burdzinski said there is so much about Hof that people don't know.
He said he loved his brothels and girls, but also that he was a staunch conservative who valued the second amendment, animals and keeping Nye County red.
Burdzinski said that's why, despite his profession, he was able to rally the conservative base.
"Sixty-eight percent of the people clearly don't care because they voted for him," Burdzinski says.
Hof defeated Democratic opponent and educator Lesia Ramanov by more than 7,000 votes.
"It would be a strange thing, if the shoe were on the other foot, to lose to an opponent that's deceased," he said.
Clark County issued a statement about Hof's open seat saying:
As deceased candidate Dennis Hof won the race for Nevada State Assembly District 36 on Tuesday, commissioners from Clark, Lincoln and Nye counties will select the next person to represent that district during the next several weeks.
The process for selecting someone to fill the Assembly seat will begin with calling for applications from interested residents. Under state law, qualified applicants must reside in Assembly District 36 and be a member of the same political party as Hof, who was a Republican. Prospective applicants who are unsure if they live in State Assembly District 36 may check the district boundaries on the state legislative website at www.leg.state.nv.us/Division/Research/Districts/Reapp/2011/Final/Assembly/ASM2011_District36.pdf or www.leg.state.nv.us/Division/Research/Districts/Reapp/2011/Final/Assembly/ASM2011_District36_11x17.pdf.
Applications are expected to be available through each of the three counties’ websites within the next week. The commissioners from the three counties will meet separately early next month to nominate their preferred candidate for the assembly seat. Then, the commissioners from all three counties will meet to select the next representative for State Assembly District 36. Under state law, the value of the votes from each county commission will be weighted to match the population distribution of each county within the assembly district as of the last U.S. census. In Assembly District 36, almost 64 percent of the population resides in Nye County, about 34 percent lives in Clark County, and about 3 percent resides in Lincoln County.
The person selected will serve the full two-year term in the Assembly.
