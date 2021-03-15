LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's been more than 25 years since a young mother was last seen in Las Vegas and her daughter is still searching for her as if it were yesterday.
Time has erased many clues as to what may have happened to Camille Dardanes Dotson, but it's not stopping her daughter Ashley Dotson in her quest for answers.
Thanks to an internet crusader Dotson encountered along the way, the case has gone viral -- details, pictures, even podcasts about the mysterious disappearance have been shared tens of thousands of times.
“I’ve thought of her begging for her life, her on her knees crying, does she think of me? ... Horrible things and it keeps me up some nights,” Dotson said.
Dotson has lived most of her life wondering what happened to her mom. Camille was by all accounts a vivacious, captivating young woman. She grew up in Chicago, a straight “A” student and semi-pro ice skater, but someone who could not escape her troubles.
Today, most people aware of her case believe Camille is deceased but at whose hand? The estranged husband? The new guy she was staying with? An obsessed regular at the strip club she worked at that was allegedly owned by the mob? Or maybe even a total stranger on the street?
“You just see how beautiful she was and how vibrant she was, like she is a human and she deserves justice and if the police aren’t going to get it somebody has to,” Gabby Proulx told FOX5.
Proulx is doing everything she can to bring heat to this long cold case after reading about Camille on a missing person's page two years ago, though she previously had no connection to the family.
“We have been emailing every podcast that we can find, I’ve been contacting every YouTuber ... Before this there was nothing, not even a newspaper article on her anywhere,” Proulx said.
Though her disappearance was never reported on, Camille was once the center of the news world, appearing on "Good Morning America" in 1985. Her marriage to Gary Dotson made national headlines. Then 21-year-old Camille was captivated with Gary, an infamous convicted rapist whose accuser recanted her story after he spent six years in prison. His clemency hearing was open to the public and though she never met him, Camille approached him at that hearing and they started dating after his release.
The love and marriage did not last. Camille then moved to Las Vegas where her mother lived, to get herself and Ashley far away from Gary after he was arrested for beating her.
The single mom with no higher education and no real job history worked a string of bar and diner jobs, eventually dancing at the Crazy Horse and the Crazy Horse Too strip clubs owned by mob member Tony Albanese.
Ashley's grandmother moved her back to Chicago when Camille got caught in a downward spiral, marrying another abusive husband, becoming addicted to drugs and eventually turning to prostitution.
“We know she was arrested on September 3, 1994. She was released the next day at around 4 p.m. and never seem again,” Proulx said.
It would be seven months before a missing persons report would be filed by Camille’s mom who moved back from Chicago to search for her daughter. On April 27, 1995, an officer wrote:
"All known avenues of attempting to locate the MP (missing person) locally have been exhausted and the investigation has failed to reveal any reason to believe the MP has disappeared due to foul play or suspicious circumstances."
“I really think we get closer every day. We just must keep working on it. It’s been two years and we still haven’t slowed down or given up … We finally just got a detective assigned to the case for the first time in over a decade,” Proulx said.
As Camille's case has been thrust into the spotlight online, her daughter and Proulx have found former friends and coworkers who have provided details like where she lived, stayed, worked or spent time.
The last man she lived with cannot be found.
“There is a warrant out for him right now, so we haven’t been able to contact him or get in touch with him at all,” Proulx said.
No matter what happened to her mom, even if she met a gruesome end, Dotson said knowing will help give her closure.
“I think it would help heal that part of my heart that just holds out that hope,” Dotson said.
Dotson and Proulx continue to work on the case every day and don't plan on stopping until the uncover what happened in Las Vegas to Camille Dardanes Dotson.
“However long it takes its worth it because it is a human being out there and she’s a daughter, and a mother, and a sister, and people loved her, and she deserves justice and Ashley deserves answers, it comes down to that,” Proulx said.
FOX5 reached out to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police asking to speak to the detective now overseeing the case. Though it has been more than 25 years, a police spokesperson said they do not comment on open investigations and declined our request for an interview.
“The LVMPD Missing Persons detail will continue to investigate any new information about any missing person case, to include Camille Dotson. Anyone with any information about the disappearance of Camille Dotson is urged contact the LVMPD Missing Person detail at 702-828-2907 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com," the department said in a statement.
If you do have any information about Camille, no matter how unimportant it seems, her daughter and Proulx would also like to hear from you at findcamille@yahoo.com.
