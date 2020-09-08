LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas is celebrating first responders and teachers over the next two weekends in September with free admission.
According to a news release, the water park is honoring "those who protect and serve" Southern Nevada on Sept. 13-14 by offering free admission to all active first responders, police, military members and doctors and nursers.
To take advantage of the "Salute to Heroes" offer, Wet'n'Wild said a valid department identification must be shown at the ticket window. Friends and family tickets can be purchased for $19.99 per person at the ticket window upon presenting a valid ID.
All those with a valid military ID will be admitted at the no cost, including military dependents and veterans, Wet'n'Wild said.
In addition, on Sept. 19-20, Wet'n'Wild will hold an "Educators Appreciation" weekend for teachers and support stuaff.
All those with a valid employee identification for the Clark County and Nye County school districts will receive free entry into the park during these two days, Wet'n'Wild said in the release. School district employees can also bring up to four family members for $14.99 per person.
As part of the "Educators Appreciation" week, all guests who bring an unopened school supply will receive entry into the part for $12, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.