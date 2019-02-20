LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wet'n'Wild announced it was looking to hire more than 300 seasonal employees "for its seventh season of fun in the sun."
The water park said employees will enjoy a variety of perks, such as free admission, park discounts, flexible hours, training, reward programs and an end-of-summer appreciation party.
"As we prepare for an elevated summer experience, we encourage all candidates who are passionate about guest service, safety and having fun to apply," general manager Justin LuCore said. "We hope to develop our team members by offering an unparalleled experience guiding them with valuable leadership and work skills."
For more information about the application process, click here.
