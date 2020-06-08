LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas will reopen Monday, June 22, the company announced in a release.
The popular waterpark is working to reopen safely, with new measures in place.
“We’re excited to finally be able to open the park, while doing all we can to ensure the health, safety and enjoyment of our guests and employees,” said Justin LuCore, Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas general manager. “We’ve implemented numerous additional safety measures and are following all public health guidelines, including those outlined in the governor’s reopening plan.”
Upon reopening, the park will apply the following safety measures:
- Guests and staff will have temperatures taken upon entry (anyone above 100.4 degrees will not be permitted entry)
- PPE (face masks and gloves will be worn by all applicable staff
- Capacity cut by 50%
- Social distancing markers placed throughout park
- Multi-rider tubes will only be used by same group/family members
- Touchless sanitizer, soap and sunscreen dispensers added (increase sanitation overall)
- Lifesaving devices cleaned after each ride
Summer 2020 will be the eighth season for the Las Vegas waterpark.
MORE INFO: https://wetnwildlasvegas.com/
WHERE:
7055 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148
