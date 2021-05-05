LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas is hiring positions for the 2021 pool season.
Applicants must be 16 years and older and are asked to begin the process by filling out employment forms online.
"Entering its ninth season, Wet’n’Wild offers competitive pay and perks, including free admission for employees, complimentary tickets for friends and family, park discounts, flexible schedules and a safe, fun and upbeat work environment," the waterpark said in a release Wednesday.
Wet’n’Wild is located at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, near the 215 Beltway and Sunset Road.
The park has not yet set an opening date, but representatives are hopeful to make an announcement by the end of May.
CLICK for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.