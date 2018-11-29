LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District police said Western High School was on hard lock down after a fight broke out between students Thursday afternoon.
According to Capt. Roberto Morales with CCSD police, the fight was possibly race-related. An unknown individual threw a firecracker at school police who were trying to break up the fight.
So far, two students were detained after the fight, Morales said. CCSD police were looking for more students responsible for starting the fight. Six people were also being decontaminated after being pepper sprayed.
CCSD police said the investigation was on-going.
