215 ramp to northbound airport connector closed

Westbound 215 ramp to northbound airport connector closed Tuesday morning due to asphalt spill. (RTC Fast Cam)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The westbound 215 ramp to the northbound airport connector is closed Tuesday morning due an asphalt spill.

According to NHP, the ramp is closed while crews clean up the spill.

NHP advised motorists to expect delays in the area and find an alternate route.

