LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The westbound 215 ramp to the northbound airport connector is closed Tuesday morning due an asphalt spill.
According to NHP, the ramp is closed while crews clean up the spill.
NHP advised motorists to expect delays in the area and find an alternate route.
#TrafficAlert Asphalt spill on the westbound beltway to go northbound on the airport connector ramp. Ramp is closed while crews clean up the spill. Expect delays in the area and find an alternate route. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 28, 2020
