LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- High wind gusts left a path of destruction through the valley on Saturday, including significant damage at North Las Vegas' West Wind Drive-In.
It looks almost like tornado damage -- huge piles of splintered wood and mangled metal. A movie screen came crashing to the ground and landed partially in the street near Rancho Drive and Carey Avenue.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Saturday afternoon for parts of Clark County. Gusts of 50-70 mph were reported. A gust of 72 mph was recorded at the North Las Vegas Airport, which is next to the drive-in.
The drive-in's owners say they only lost one screen. They are back open after switching up movie times, now showing movies on their other five screens.
No word on how long it will take to replace the screen that was destroyed.
