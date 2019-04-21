LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the west valley Saturday night that left one victim in critical condition, fire officials said.
Firefighters were called to an apartment complex located at 3231 Jericho Street, about 8:13 p.m., CCFD said. Fire crews responded to the scene with four engines, a truck, a rescue and two battalion chiefs. Crews from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.
According to CCFD, firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from an apartment on the first floor. Fire crews began attacking the flames and by 8:26 p.m., the fire was put out.
Firefighters rescued one victim who was found in critical condition, CCFD said. The victim was transported to University Medical Center.
Damage costs have not been estimated and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Southwest Gas and NV Energy were called to help with utilities, CCFD said. It was not immediately known if the American Red Cross would be needed as a result of the fire.
