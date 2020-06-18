LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time this season, a sample of mosquitoes found in Clark County tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
The insects were found in the 89120 ZIP code, according to a release. The mosquitoes were trapped as part of the health district's Mosquito Surveillance Program.
The virus is spread through direct bites from infected specimens. It cannot be transmitted from human-to-human. Symptoms include: headache, fever, body aches, nausea, vomiting, skin rash and swollen lymph glands, health officials said. Despite this, many will experience little to no symptoms, according to SNHD.
Mosquitoes can also transmit other diseases, such as: St. Louis Encephalitis, Western Equine Encephalitis and Zika virus.
"We realize people may be spending more time at home and outdoors in response to the ongoing pandemic,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. "People can still enjoy outdoor activities as long as they take the same precautions against mosquitoes that we urge each year."
In 2019, the health district reported 34 neuroinvasive West Nile cases, or viruses capable of entering the nervous system. In the same year, 9 non-neuroinvasive cases and two deaths were reported in Clark County.
Staffers set 2,752 testing traps last year, capturing a total of 43,219 mosquitoes. Amid those test, 268 submission pools tested positive for West Nile, the health district said.
