BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- The first West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes were located near the Las Vegas Valley, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Monday.

SNHD said the mosquitoes were found in the 89005 zip code in Boulder City.

Health District confirms first case of West Nile virus for 2019 The Southern Nevada Health District reported its first human case of West Nile virus within Clark County for 2019 on Friday.

The first human case of West Nile was reported by SNHD in April. There were no reported cases in Clark County last year, according to SNHD.

“We know that there is an increased risk for West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses in Southern Nevada during this time of the year,” said Chief Health Officer for SNHD Dr. Joe Iser in a statement. “I would encourage everyone to take the appropriate precautions to do their part to ensure their homes are free of standing water, use insect repellent appropriately, and to report mosquito activity to our agency.”

SNHD had the following recommendations to prevent mosquito bites and to eliminate breeding sources: