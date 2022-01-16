LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Today, the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was celebrated through the art of dance and spoken word.
The "Extending the Dream" celebration was held at the West Las Vegas Library Theater on Sunday, one day ahead of the observed holiday.
Performances included Trinity conservatory of Performing Arts under the direction of Monica Armstrong.
This was the 15th year the event was held, said organizer Archie Reese.
"It’s a lot of moving parts. There’s a lot to get informed on there’s a lot to be a part of but there’s a lot of excitement as well to doing something great like this in the community," Reese said.
Reese said the biggest hurdle of putting the event together was COVID-19 stipulations.
He said they're still moving forward and still excited about Martin Luther King's dream.
