LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The victim of a carjacking explained what lead up to a 10-hour long barricade on Saturday.
Las Vegas Metro Police said once they stormed inside the house, no one was there. Sunday, they were still searching for a suspect.
Officers said it started with a robbery and carjacking, early Saturday morning.
Natasha did not want to be identified because she was still fearful whoever did this was still out there. But she said she wanted to share her story, in hopes the two men who threatened her will be caught soon.
“The sun was just coming up cause I take my mom to work every day,” Natasha said.
Just before 6:30 Saturday morning, Natasha went to visit family at a west valley apartment. She was using her sister’s car.
“I saw a car two spots over this way,” she said. She said she did notice two people in that suspicious car. “So I backed up and backed into this parking spot,” Natasha said.
She returned to the exact spot where she said the carjacking happened to explain it.
“The minute I shut the engine off, shut the headlights off and opened the door, one guy at first came running around the corner with a gun,” she said.
Natasha said she barely stepped out of her car when another man ran up and the two started shouting at her.
“Give me your keys! Give me you keys!” they told her.
At first, Natasha tried to resist, she said.
“I kept saying, ‘No, no, no.’” “And when that second gunman came around the corner, I was like okay, it’s two against one so I handed over the keys.”
The men drove away and Natasha ran to tell her sister, who was inside the apartment.
Her sister called police and used a GPS tracker to follow her stolen car.
From Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Road, the two men drove nearly 13 miles north to Durango and Grand Teton drives. That’s where police said at least one suspect locked himself inside a home for more than 10 hours. The SWAT team tried to negotiate with him, but when officer stormed inside, they didn’t find anyone.
“I feel like I’m to blame for it,” Natasha said. “Now they’re out wandering the streets and I was the only witness so who knows if they come back and get me.”
But Natasha hopes sharing what happened will help police get these guys off the streets.
“There’s two males on the loose with handguns,” she said. “And there could be someone next to lose their car and lose their life.”
Natasha said both men were skinny. She said believed they came in a white minivan.
Anyone with information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
