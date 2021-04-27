LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The South Point will welcome back the West Coast Regional Finals Rodeo in May.
Hosted by the UNLV rodeo team, the event is scheduled for May 14 and May 15 at the hotel-casino's arena and equestrian center. Collegiate athletes from the West Coast region, including University of Nevada Las Vegas, Cal Poly, Fresno State, UCLA, West Hills, Feather River College, Lassen College, Pomona and Cuesta. The event will begin at 7 p.m. nightly and doors will open at 6 p.m.
“The entire team worked diligently to welcome back fans and guests to the South Point Arena and we look forward to hosting fans for a great college event, benefitting the UNLV Rodeo Team,” remarked Steve Stallworth, General Manager of the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center.
Tickets can be purchased separately for each night at $15 for adults and $5 for children aged 3 – 12 or UNLV students with valid identification. Guests can attend both Friday and Saturday events for $25 per person.
Tickets went on sale today and can be purchased by calling 702.797.8055. Proceeds will benefit the UNLV rodeo team.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, all seats will be sold in groups. Group tickets should all be purchased together to ensure parties are seated together. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.
Additional information about the rodeo is available at the South Point Arena's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.