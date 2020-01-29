Obit-Bryant Basketball

FILE - In this April 13, 2016 file photo Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA basketball game of his career, against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

 Jae C. Hong

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Wednesday will light the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Commissioners will turn on purple and gold lights on the famous sign at 11 a.m. Wednesday in honor of the nine victims that were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday near Calabasas, California. Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among those lost in the crash.

Purple and gold are the colors of Bryant's longtime NBA basketball team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

In addition to the sign lighting, the Women of Color Coalition, a student group at UNLV, will hold a vigil to remember Bryant at 8 p.m. outside the student union on campus.

A Las Vegas movie theater on Friday is also hosting a free event to honor Bryant.

Fans are invited to gather at Eclipse Theaters, 814 S. 3rd Street, to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers game. 

Jimmy coors
Jimmy coors

Every body else ain’t squat right?

