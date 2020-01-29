LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Wednesday will light the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Commissioners will turn on purple and gold lights on the famous sign at 11 a.m. Wednesday in honor of the nine victims that were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday near Calabasas, California. Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among those lost in the crash.
Purple and gold are the colors of Bryant's longtime NBA basketball team, the Los Angeles Lakers.
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and one of his daughters were among nine people killed Sunday morning when a helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, sources and officials said.
In addition to the sign lighting, the Women of Color Coalition, a student group at UNLV, will hold a vigil to remember Bryant at 8 p.m. outside the student union on campus.
A Las Vegas movie theater on Friday is also hosting a free event to honor Bryant.
Fans are invited to gather at Eclipse Theaters, 814 S. 3rd Street, to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers game.
Every body else ain't squat right?
