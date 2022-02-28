LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Strip's iconic welcome sign will be showing support for an embattled Ukraine at war with Russia.
The famous Welcome to Las Vegas sign will be lit up in blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine's flag. beginning at sunset Monday.
Clark County Commissioner Michael Taft announced the lighting change in a tweet on Sunday.
The lights on the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign will turn blue and yellow on Monday night in a show of support for Ukraine. 💙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/ABTNpNeo9I— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) February 28, 2022
He did not say how long the lights would stay those colors.
It is not unusual for the welcome sign, on the south end of The Strip, to be lit up for various causes.
Ukraine is now in its fifth day of war since Russia's invasion of the country. More than half a million people have fled.
