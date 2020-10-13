LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County turned the lights of the Welcome to Las Vegas sign purple on Tuesday for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
County Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Michael Naft held the lighting with SafeNest, Nevada's largest domestic violence organization.
“We must come together to raise awareness of domestic violence, to stand against this crime and let the victims know that help is here for them,” Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a written statement.
Since opening in 1977, the county said SafeNest has answered more than 500,000 crisis calls to their hotline and sheltered more than 20,000 victims of domestic violence.
The Welcome sign's perimeter lights are typically yellow.
If you are a victim of domestic violence or if you suspect someone close to you is a victim, please call SafeNest hotline at (702) 646-4981; or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
