LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The lights around the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign will glow purple during October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Clark County commissioners and representatives from SafeNest came together on Monday to turn the lights on.
“We must come together to raise awareness of domestic violence," Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. "To stand against this crime and let the victims know that help is here for them."
October was first declared National Domestic Violence Awareness month in 1989.
“Sadly, domestic violence has been on the rise since the onset of this pandemic, and that makes organizations like SafeNest even more important for our community,” Commissioner Justin Jones said.
If you are a victim of domestic violence or if you suspect someone close to you is a victim, you can call the SafeNest hotline at 702-646-4981. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.