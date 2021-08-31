LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness day in Nevada.
A local group took to the Welcome to Las Vegas sign to show their support.
"Drug Epidemic Awareness Walk Across America" is a group started by local parents who have lost a child to the drug epidemic.
The group wore all purple on Tuesday and went down to the sign, which turned purple as well, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
The group wants to mandate mental health and drug education in schools,
and hopes that will help bring down drug overdose totals across the country.
"This is not the 80s, this is not the 80s," Debi Nadler said. "One snort, hit, puff, pill, anything can kill and it does. We are losing kids as young as 12."
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, who was at the sign on Tuesday, said fentanyl is becoming more of a problem in our area.
(1) comment
Turn it off! If you mess with illegal drugs and overdose to bad ! Your a loser in life anyway and your a drain on society! Good riddance!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.