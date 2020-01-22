LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's official — welcome, Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders were officially renamed the Las Vegas Raiders today at Allegiant Stadium, the new home of #raidernation.
The team, founded in 1960, have won three Super Bowl championships across the years. Now, the silver and black are at home in Sin City.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak unveiled the new name alongside owner Mark Davis.
"The Raiders were born in Oakland and played 13 seasons in LA. Both cities will always be part of our DNA," Davis said. "But today, we begin a new chapter in our storied history."
The team removed Oakland from their social media accounts on Jan. 9 and now, the team has officially become the Las Vegas Raiders. Minutes after the announcement,
"Today, Las Vegas officially becomes our nation's capitol."
"Today we begin a new chapter in our storied history."Owner Mark Davis makes it official. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/GnqvH0LU7t— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 22, 2020
